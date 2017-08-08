Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rihanna Beyoncé Taylor Swift Usher PerezTV
Home >> John Mayer, Tech Talk, Katy Perry, Advice, Breakups >> Katy Perry's Relationship Advice: Don't Text Your Ex!

Katy Perry's Relationship Advice: Don't Text Your Ex!

8/08/2017 12:46 PM ET | Filed under: John MayerTech TalkKaty PerryAdviceBreakups

no title

Katy Perry is dishing out some relationship advice!

During an interview on romance radio host Delilah Rene's podcast Conversations with Delilah, the 32-year-old opened up about the meaning behind her song Save As Draft (*cough* John Mayer).

The Dark Horse songstress suggested you "shouldn't press send" when it comes to texting an ex:

"I've been in that cycle before in a relationship and it had kind of reignited the relationship, and there's only so many times you can reignite the relationship or want to or should and sometimes you just need to write it and never send it. It's just that exercise — that cathartic exercise."

She added:

"It's like a lesson in self-control. like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm so glad I didn't send that! I can get through another day without this situation.'"

Wise words!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Barbara Cook, Star of Broadway, Cabaret, Dies at 89
See All Comments