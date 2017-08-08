How Kris Jenner Catapulted A Once-Broke Caitlyn Jenner Back Into The Spotlight

Kris Jenner wasn't always a Hollywood power player, but she always had an eye for golden opportunity.

And in 1990, that opportunity presented itself in the form of a down-on-their-luck Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner!

While chatting with Janet Mock on the podcast Never Before, the KUWTK matriarch revealed the "incredible potential" she saw in her future husband (referring to Cait by her given name Bruce) — confessing it was pure dollar signs love at first sight!

Speaking on how she went about revitalizing Cait's career, Kris explained:

"When I met and married Bruce Jenner, I became his manager instantly because he didn't have a lot going on. I saw this incredible potential, and he wasn't doing anything. Nobody was booking him for speeches. Nobody was sending him out on the road. I thought, Wow. You should be this incredible public speaker. I just figured it out to that point."

The mother-of-six admitted there wasn't a lot of income coming in those days, as she had just gone through a divorce with Robert Kardashian, Sr.

With four growing kids to feed, Kris needed "to get it together" — especially since Cait didn't have much to offer at the time, a mere "$200 in the bank"!

So, the momager got to work and, with the help of her small team, made 7,000 press kits and mailed them to "to every speakers' bureau in the United States." That's when things started turning around. Kris continued:

"Little by little, we started booking these speeches for Visa; Coca-Cola started booking him. I remember sitting with Doug Ivester, the head of Coca-Cola, at the Olympics and thinking, 'Wow, we've really come a long way.'"

And the rest is KarJenner history!

Looking back, the 61-year-old realizes her relationship with Caitlyn "didn't look so good on paper," but professes she was "150 percent" in love with her then-spouse. Of course, nothing gold can stay — as we know they split in 2014.

While her spousal love may have run out, Kris' love for her children didn't. The matriarch gushed over Kim Kardashian West inheriting her abilities to spin a negative into a positive (a.k.a. turn a sex tape into media superstardom), adding:

"I didn't know that much about social media and the emergence of all of that. She embraced it and sort of handled it like no other. She really knew how to talk to her fans, which was so interesting to me."

Her "interesting" daughters might just be why Kris considers her biggest accomplishment motherhood. She revealed:

"I enjoyed every second of being a mom. To watch my babies have babies has been the most joyful thing in the whole world. The most satisfying way to live life is watching your kids be successful at whatever that means for them. Success isn't always about money. It's about them finding out what they want to do in life and what their passion is and what makes them happy."

As we know, nothing makes a Kardashian happier than attention. So it's great Kris and her kids are living their bliss!

