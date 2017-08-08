Yikes, The Life Of Kylie Premiere Ratings Were Well Below Rob & Chyna!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/08/2017

Hmm… what to watch — Life Of Kylie or Game of Thrones?!

Ha!

Unsurprisingly, ratings for the premiere of Kylie Jenner's very own reality show on E! were meh to say the least — in fact, the numbers were well below those of Rob & Chyna! Yikes!

According to Showbuzz, LOK drew a 0.51 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 1.12 million overall viewers. To put it into context, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got a 1.08 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.04 million in total viewership, while the most recent premiere of KUWTK received a 0.70 adults 18-49 rating and 1.48 million viewers back in March.

Do you think there's hope for this spinoff?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

