Leah Remini Talks Kevin Can Wait Casting Shakeup!

Leah Remini can't wait to get back to work with Kevin James!

As we reported, CBS is killing off Erinn Hayes' character on Kevin Can Wait to make room for the former Scientologist.

The 47-year-old stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night to chat about season two of her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath — and she commented on the whole casting shakeup.

She explained:

"At the end of the last season I played his partner, we were cops together. So I just come back as that character."

As for the excitement she feels from The King of Queens fans, Leah gushed:

"I love that. It's an amazing feeling."

Catch her full interview (below)!!

Kevin Can Wait premieres on Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m.

[Image via CBS.]

