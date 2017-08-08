ICYMI: Lil' Yachty Spaces FARRR Out In Painful Interview — But It Still Went Smoother Than These Other Celeb Chats!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/08/2017 6:03 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueViral: News

How does Lil' Yachty get his energy up before a show? Not by doing interviews, that's for damn sure!

On Sunday, the Peek A Boo rapper sat down with Chicago radio station WCGI ahead of his Lollapalooza performance — but it was clear he was in NO MOOD to chat.

The 19-year-old must have just woken up, because he spent most of the interview yawning, mumbling one worded responses, and drifting off into the distance.

Though he did perk up at the mention of pizza… and to compliment the suit of some random guy he dubbed "Bruno Jupiter."

Watch the spacey interview (above) and check out even more cringeworthy celeb chats (below)!

