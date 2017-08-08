Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rihanna Beyoncé Taylor Swift Usher PerezTV
Home >> Drugs, Photos!, Nicki Minaj >> Nicki Minaj & Other Celebs Who Smoke Weed

Nicki Minaj & Other Celebs Who Smoke Weed

8/08/2017 6:42 PM ET | Filed under: DrugsPhotos!Nicki Minaj

no title

Legalizing marijuana is growing ever more popular these days, and we know a celeb or two who probably support it!

Like Nicki Minaj, for example.

On Tuesday, the rapper tweeted, "This weed had the clouds turning into actual ppl & they were doing things. They were moving around & had a life of their own. like humans" — LOLz! Definitely sounds like there was a lil' something extra in that pot.

Maybe she should hang with these other celebs…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities Who Smoke Weed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities Who Smoke Weed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities Who Smoke Weed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities Who Smoke Weed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrities Who Smoke Weed!"

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Amber Heard Says She Feels Like She Has To 'Explain' Herself After Split From Elon Musk
Next story »
Drivers Flip Out After A Dead Body Falls Out Of Coroner's Van In The Middle Of Traffic!
See All Comments