Politi-celebs: 15 Stars Who Have Dipped Their Toes In Politics!

8/08/2017 1:17 AM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpKid RockRoseanneDwayne "The Rock" Johnson

no title

Do you smell what the 2020 presidential candidate is cooking??

You will if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ends up deciding to give Donald Trump a run for his presidency!

The Fate of the Furious star has hinted at the possibility of running for president in the upcoming election. Sounds crazy, we know, but stranger things have happened!

For example, Roseanne Barr already RAN for president in 2012. Few people know this because the comedian only wanted to campaign online. Still, she managed to snag 0.36% of the popular vote!

Kid Rock plans on running a much more visible campaign when he runs for Senate in Michigan next year. Don't laugh, we're serious.

Find out what other celebs have dipped their toes in the political swap (below)!

