Raven-Symoné Attributes 'So Many Mental Issues' To Being Body-Shamed As A Child Actor

Raven-Symoné says the industry has come a long way since her days as a child actor!

In a recent interview with People, the 31-year-old remembers being bullied on set about her weight at a very young age.

Thinking of all the grief she took back then, the That's So Raven star says:

"I wish I was living now as a younger person. I probably wouldn't have so many mental issues."

She offers one example of the body-shaming she faced, recalling:

"[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. ‘I don't know how she can dance being that big.' And I was like, ‘I still did it!' I was on tour forever because it's not about your size, it's about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It's not about your size."

With that said, Raven acknowledges seeing more diversity on our screens today:

"I love embracing your body. In this day and age you have all kinds, and it's funny, it's serious, it's every color, it's every head shape, it's every hair. And there's androgyny, and there's LGBT coming in, and it feels good. We didn't have it enough last time and I guess that's what the past is for — to make sure the present is what it needs to be."

The TV personality adds that it's important to show different definitions of beauty:

"The world is too big to have one sort of view to show beauty, because then you are literally destroying society. You are literally destroying it. And then you want to talk about how we are judgmental to each other and this and this. But it's being created in the industry that we're in. So why not break the mold?"

