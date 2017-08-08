What a troubling situation.
Sinead O'Connor had friends REALLY worried at the end of last week when she took to Facebook and posted a video where she claimed she was suicidal and living in a motel in New Jersey. Oh no!
Per the Irish singer's video, Sinead explained that she has been living alone for two years and has been battling with three mental illnesses. Apparently, the Nothing Compares 2 U artist has been residing at a New Jersey-based Travelodge. (Side note: A different report claims there is no record of Sinead staying at the motel in South Hackensack, NJ.)
While fighting back tears, O'Connor also called out her family for pushing her away amid her mental health struggles.
The controversial A-lister noted:
"Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like shit… If it was me, I'd be gone, straight away back to my mom."
Intense stuff. Nonetheless, the 50-year-old says she hopes her video will be "somehow helpful" to the "millions of millions of millions of people who are just like [her]."
She continued:
"Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth. You've got to take care of us. We're not like everybody…. I just want to make this video so you all could see what the fuck it's like. It's the stigma that's killing people, not the mental fucking illnesses…
If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don't dump them in the hospital and bugger off."
Thankfully, Sinead's loved ones have since reached out to the chart topper as a pal took to her social media on Monday evening and wrote:
"Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal. She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned."
We're glad to hear that Sinead is getting the help she needs, especially since this isn't her first mental health scare in recent years. In case you forgot, back in 2016, O'Connor's son Jake Reynolds reported her as missing. The alternative rock guru was later found at a hotel and hospitalized.
Our thoughts are with Sinead and her loved ones during this tough time.
