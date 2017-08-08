Everything You Need To Know About Day Two Of Taylor Swift's Groping Trial

Day two.

Taylor Swift's trial against radio show host David Mueller for alleged sexual assault made some progress on the second day in court as the jury was selected, opening statements were made, and witnesses began taking the stand.

To catch you up, the songstress claims the former on-air personality "reached up under my skirt and grabbed my ass right when I was having to pose for a photo" back in 2013. The Denver DJ hit back by accusing the singer of slander, and Tay then counter sued David for sexual assault and battery. What a mess.

During Swift's lawyer's opening statement on Tuesday, the attorney argued the 27-year-old was "taking a stand for all women" and that "this is a case of sexual assault in the workplace":

"A woman is assaulted. She reports it and she gets sued … it doesn't make sense. She's trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone grabs you no matter who they are."

He went on to accuse Mueller of targeting the songstress three times:

"He grabbed her rear, he victimized her by filing this lawsuit, and now he wants her to pay."

Andrea Swift, Tay's mom, was visibly upset during the statement — and she is expected to later testify during the nine-day trial.

Mueller's attorney asserted his client didn't inappropriately touch Taylor, and insisted his career has been destroyed as a result of the accusations.

Mueller was the first witness called to the stand — where he said once again under oath that he did not grope the celeb when he hopped into the controversial photo. He recalled being kicked out of Swift's concert by her tour manager.

More details to come as the trial continues…

Tags: controversy, david mueller, legal matters, taylor swift