Teen Mom 2 Recap: Kailyn Lowry Gets Order Of Protection Against Javi Marroquin & Adam Lind Tests Positive for Meth!

Teen Mom 2

What a damn mess.

Last night's Teen Mom 2 was full of — you guessed it — drama, and we've rounded up some of the highlights for you in case you were too busy watching Rachel Lindsay pick her final suitor!

Kailyn Lowry got a PFI (Protection From Intimidation) against her ex Javi Marroquin, who she claimed was harassing her after she announced her third pregnancy. Both parties signed the order, which says Javi must stay 100 yards away from her and can only contact her via text about their son, Lincoln, for a year.

After court, Javi told an MTV producer:

"She's a real piece of shit is what she is. I'll never have anything to say to her besides Lincoln."

Over in Chelsea Houska's story line, her baby daddy Adam Lind was attempting to have his child support lowered – a process which required a drug test. He ultimately tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

Class act guy.

Obviously, Chelsea was disappointed with the results for their daughter Aubree's sake, saying:

"I wish she didn't have a drug addict father."

What did U think of the episode?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

