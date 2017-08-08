Mighty Ducks Alum Arrested For METH Possession — But He's Not The Only Former Child Star With A Scandal Since Stardom!

Mighty Ducks alum Shaun Weiss can't seem to stay out of trouble.

According to TMZ, the former child star was arrested a mere five days after finishing his jail sentence for petty theft. However, this time around, the Heavyweights actor was busted for meth possession. Oh no.

It's said the cops booked Weiss last Wednesday afternoon when he was seen stumbling around different people's lawns in Burbank, CA. The industry vet is currently being held on a $20,000 bond. Unfortunately, Shaun isn't the only former child star to face scandals in adulthood.

Discover the others for yourself (below)!

[Image via Disney/WENN.]

