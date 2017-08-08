Usher Is Financially Fucked!

With new claimants coming out of the woodwork, Usher may well lose some of these lawsuits and have to pay out millions for exposing women to herpes.

But hey, that's what insurance is for, right?

Um, yeah, not so much in this case.

According to TMZ, the New York Marine and General Insurance Company has already sent legal notice to the singer letting him know his policy does not include coverage for "bodily injury … arising out of the transmission of any communicable diseases by [Usher]."

So if he has to pay $20 mil, that's going to be Usher's $20 mil. And if he loses, he'll also have to pay the company back for any legal fees they covered.

With more and more lawsuits popping up, even a pop star with as much money as Usher could go broke. Ouch.

