Amber Rose Lawyers Up & Is Reportedly Seeking A Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa's Mom!

Amber Rose Lawyers Up & Is Reportedly Seeking A Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa's Mom!

8/09/2017 12:38 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersAmber RoseDysfunctional FamiliesWiz KhalifaControversy

Amber Rose

This is getting crazy!

As we reported, Katie Wimbush-Polk, Wiz Khalifa's mother, filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Rose for allegedly making a profanity-laced phone call accusing her of being an unfit grandmother.

Now, TMZ reports the model has lawyered up and is preparing to seek a restraining order to keep Wimbush-Polk away from her grandson, four-year-old Sebastian.

Amber says the rapper's momma has been making her life v difficult ever since she split from Wiz three years ago.

We'll keep you posted as this family drama unfolds…

