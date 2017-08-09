Amber Rose Lawyers Up & Is Reportedly Seeking A Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa's Mom!

This is getting crazy!

As we reported, Katie Wimbush-Polk, Wiz Khalifa's mother, filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Rose for allegedly making a profanity-laced phone call accusing her of being an unfit grandmother.

Related: Amber May Get Breast Reduction Surgery!

Now, TMZ reports the model has lawyered up and is preparing to seek a restraining order to keep Wimbush-Polk away from her grandson, four-year-old Sebastian.

Amber says the rapper's momma has been making her life v difficult ever since she split from Wiz three years ago.

We'll keep you posted as this family drama unfolds…

[Image via Instagram/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: amber rose, controversy, dysfunctional families, katie wimbush polk, legal matters, wiz khalifa