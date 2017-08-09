Home Videos Photos Shop
Have The Time Of Your Life Watching These Dirty Dancing Kids Perform On America's Got Talent!

8/09/2017 11:40 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPatrick SwayzeDance

Take note, Abigail Breslin — this is how you do Dirty Dancing!

America's Got Talent introduced audiences to Artyon and Paige this season, and the dancing duo melted hearts on Tuesday with their impressive rendition of Time of My Life!

The 8-year-old and 9-year-old dance prodigies wowed the judges with their moves, including a lift that gives Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey a run for their money!

If their routine wasn't cute enough, the duo have an adorable backstory. After meeting in dance class a year in a half ago, Artyon and Paige are now BFFs and have already decided to get married when they're older.

Paige has her heart set on a destination wedding — a Hawaiian beach or palace, maybe — which is naturally why they need to win AGT.

The heart knows what it wants — and so did the judges after the incredible performance! Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

