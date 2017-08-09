Beyoncé, JAY-Z, & Kelly Rowland Get Into Formation At SoulCycle!

People Are Having A Hard Time Believing Kim Kardashian Is Really 15 In This Photo
People really have a lot of time on their hands. We're here for it.
On a mission to "step up" her Instagram game on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a photo of her on an ALLEGED trip to Europe when she was ALLEGEDLY 15 years old.
Thing is, fans online seem to think this pic was taken way more recently!
Related: How Kris Jenner Catapulted Caitlyn Jenner Back Into The Spotlight
We honestly don't really know why she'd lie about something like that, but we digress.
The 36-year-old shared: