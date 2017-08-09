Beyoncé Dropped New Pics From The Kendrick Lamar Concert & She Looks DAMN. Fine

We are shook.

Kendrick Lamar, what's it like having Beyoncé as your stan??? Inquiring minds need to know.

The momma-of-three shared brand new pics from her night out at the HUMBLE. artist's concert in El Lay the other night on her website on Wednesday — and we literally can't pick our jaws up off the floor! Yas bb!

Let's take a look in the gallery (above), shall we?

[Image via Beyoncé.]

Tags: beyonce, body, fashion smashion, kendrick lamar, music minute