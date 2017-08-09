Big Brother Contestant Won't Stop Shoving Her Fingers Up Houseguests' Asses — And It's Becoming A Problem!

The Big Brother house always has villains — but this summer's resident baddie may be taking her role a bit too far.

Multiple cast members of the CBS competition are accusing Jessica Graf of sexual assault for repeatedly jamming her fingers into houseguests' butts without consent!

The 26-year-old "VIP Concierge" has been captured on video approaching unsuspecting housemates and surprising them with a rectal exam.

Houseguests Paul and Matt complained about the probing, but Jessica laughed it off as a joke — even after being called a "sexual predator."

Related: Day Two Of Taylor Swift's Butt Groping Trial

The same move was apparently pulled on a female houseguest Alex, who claims Jessica poked her in the vagina!

Alex broke down when talking about the incident further, revealing the actions were especially damaging to her because a family member had been raped and killed.

The houseguests agree that if Jessica was a man poking women, she'd be in jail for sexual assault.

Watch the clip (below) to see Paul and Alex discuss the incident.

Maybe she's just trying to read the temperature of the house? Either way, gross!

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: big brother, icky icky poo, jessica graf, reality tv, tv news