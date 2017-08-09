So You're Saying There's A Chance Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Might Not Get Divorced After All??

Whoa, whoa, whoa — is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce in limbo??

A source told Us Weekly of the status of the duo's split:

"The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to."

Related: Angelina Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

This is especially surprising considering the extreme measures Angie took in the immediate months after that plane incident involving their son, Maddox.

Nevertheless, the insider added:

"She's still so in love with him … He got sober to try and win her back He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that's all she ever wanted … Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn't be surprising if they announced that they're calling it off and trying to work things out."

Hold on to your seats, bbs!

[Image via C.Smith/WENN.]

Tags: angelina jolie, brad pitt, breakups, love line