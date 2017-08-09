Linkin Park filmed their episode of Carpool Karaoke just days before frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide.

The band's installment was initially supposed to air in October, but now James Corden says the decision whether or not to air the episode will be up to Bennington's family.

The Late Late Show host, who produces the Apple Music series, says the episode will only air if given the green light from the rocker's family and bandmates, admitting it's "a conversation we haven't even thought about having right now."

He explained the delicate situation to the Associated Press:

