Chris Pratt Isn't Alone! All These Celebs Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Famous Spouses!

When Chris Pratt and Anna Faris got married, she was starring in movies — and he was "the guy holding the purse at events" that no one would even notice.

But scoring the lead in Guardians Of The Galaxy — and knocking it out of the park — made him a movie star overnight. And leading the renaissance of the Jurassic franchise to success made him one of the most famous men in the world.

Maybe that change in their dynamic caused some of the relationship tension, maybe not. But we can say, not many marriages have lasted when one spouse's career took off and left the other behind.

Just take a look at some of these other Hollywood couples where the spotlight switched…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!"

