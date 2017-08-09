Chris Pratt's Rising Fame Caused 'Tension' In His Marriage With Anna Faris!

In the past few days, insiders chimed in with countless reasons as to why Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split after eight years of marriage.

The blame fell on everything from family disagreements to Jennifer Lawrence — but there's one issue that's hard to deny took a toll on the couple's relationship: Pratt's meteoric rise to fame.

Most know that Faris had the stronger career back when they tied the knot back in 2009. She was just coming off roles in The House Bunny, Scary Movie 4, and Brokeback Mountain.

Pratt, on the other hand, was just getting started in a supporting role on a then-unknown sitcom Parks and Recreation. But over the next few years, the tables turned.

The chubby actor turned into a chiseled movie star, headlining blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. The actress, meanwhile, took a lead role in the CBS sitcom Mom.

A source tells Us Weekly that this career pivot put a huge strain on the couple's relationship, revealing:

"Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs. She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn."

The source added that the beloved duo was always competitive with each other when it came to entertaining people, continuing:

"When they're in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke."

Even during an Ellen appearance earlier this year, Pratt admitted he and his wife competed when reading their son Jack bedtime stories. That can't be healthy!

Another insider reiterated that Star-Lord's star status "definitely caused tension in their marriage" — which wasn't eased when cheating rumors started bubbling last year.

Faris admitted those false reports felt "weirdly stinging," which might have been why the funny lady made frequent set visits to her hubby while he was filming. The first insider added:

"Anna would stop by his movie sets a lot more than the other wives."

Well, can you blame her? Who wouldn't want to check out real life dinosaurs!?

Alas, we guess she won't be dropping by his sets anymore…

