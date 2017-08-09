Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Loquito Con Su Boom Boom!

Listen To This: Loquito Con Su Boom Boom!

8/09/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To This

Claudia Leitte is huge in Brazil and is poised to make a big play in Spanish-speaking countries too!

Her latest song, Baldin de Gelo, is a reggaeton smash and it's bilingual.

The only thing missing is Daddy Yankee, but we have a feeling he's gonna hop on this track sooner than later!

Check out the bop above! It's pura adrenalina!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Claudia Leitte!

