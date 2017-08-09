Listen To This: Loquito Con Su Boom Boom!

Report: Usher Denies Having Sex With Herpes Accuser Quantasia Sharpton!
Innocent until proven guilty!
We're sure that's what Usher has been telling himself ever since this herpes scandal hit the press. As you've likely heard, the Yeah! singer has been named in a number of lawsuits as he allegedly exposed several sexual partners to genital herpes without disclosing his supposed sexual condition.
One of the alleged victims, named Quantasia Sharpton, has since come forward and given a press conference about her past liaison with the hitmaker. At a press conference, organized by her lawyer Lisa Bloom, Quantasia claimed The Voice judge picked her out of the crowd at a concert, got her phone number, and later had sex with her at a hotel. Per the statement, the 38-year-old never warned the complainant about his (reported) herpes.
However, it seems Miz Sharpton's side of the story might not be entirely true as