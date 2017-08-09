Anne Frank Center Goes After Donald Trump With Alarming Hitler Comparison

The use of Adolf Hitler as a go-to comparison for anyone you disagree with is an ignorant trope that trivializes the horrors committed before and during World War II.

The Internet abounds with the overused comparison; everyone from Barack Obama to Taylor Swift has been compared to the German dictator.

Unfortunately, in the case of Donald Trump, there's actually a case to be made. We don't say that lightly, and neither does the Anne Frank Center For Mutual Respect.

The non-profit, which was founded in 1959 by the father of the doomed diarist, tweeted on Tuesday:

Alarming parallels of history escalate. pic.twitter.com/5P708XVa5h

— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 8, 2017

Trump's name isn't in the tweet, but over the next few hours, they made it clear to whom they were referring:

For dangerous times, a quote from Anne. pic.twitter.com/2FduzCtY7X

— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 9, 2017

A war with North Korea would not be @POTUS' first. He has waged vicious wars on refugees, immigrants, women, people of color, LGBT people.

— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 9, 2017

We salute the transgender soldiers suing @POTUS Administration over its immoral, reckless and unconstitutional ban on #transgendertroops.

— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 9, 2017

In a statement to Newsweek, executive director (and the man who wrote the tweet) Steven Goldstein wanted to make it clear he was not equating Trump with Hitler, as that "would trivialize the Holocaust."

Obviously, Trump has not directed the deaths of millions of people. However, there is a real comparison to be made to Hitler's pre-war actions.

Goldstein explained:

"By the same token, it is responsible, and indeed our moral imperative, to point out parallels between actions taken by the Trump administration today and the actions taken by Germany in the 1930s before the Holocaust. 1930s Germany imposed a series of escalating steps of oppression, including demonization, discrimination and isolation of vulnerable communities, that evoke what we are seeing today. That comparison is just, and not to make the comparison would be a dereliction of our duty to ensure 'never again' to any people."

Damn.

Well, you already knew the Nazis were supporting Trump. Now you know Anne Frank's namesake is against him.

So yeah. Not too terribly difficult to get on the right side of history here…

