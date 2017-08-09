Emma Stone Is Ready To 'Learn To Fight Better' For Equality After Playing Billie Jean King In Battle Of The Sexes

Emma Stone is a gem.

The 28-year-old recently took on the role playing tennis legend Billie Jean King for the movie Battle Of The Sexes — an experience she says left her more motivated than ever to use her voice, especially in these tough times politically.

In the interview conducted by costar Sarah Silverman for the September issue of Marie Claire, the La La Land actress admitted she's had difficulty in the past communicating her opinions:

"I would say playing Billie Jean was a bit of a game changer. I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly…She [Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right. To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience. It's something that I still don't feel entirely comfortable with, but it was also one of the great parts about playing her."

Specifically, the star learned the power of self-expression when it comes to fighting for equality:

"There is so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out. That's something that I struggled with in the past, but it's very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously."

She went on:

"Nobody is going down without a fight–for love and humanity and equality and coming together. It's so inspiring to see marches and beautiful writing and creative work. There's so much power and a grace coming out of so many people who have so much to lose, and the human spirit is incredible. That's worth a fight every day. And I want to learn how to fight better."

We're right there with you! Resist!

You can catch the full interview hitting newsstands on August 15.

