Bachelorette's Eric Bigger Claims Rachel Lindsay's Engagement Is Just A 'Rebound' — But She Has Hit Back With A Love Letter To Her Fiancé!

People can't stop weighing in on Rachel Lindsay's happy ending.

As you surely know, fans were in total shock when the Bachelorette accepted Bryan Abasolo's proposal after having a tearful AF goodbye with runner up Peter Kraus. And it seems even one of Miz Lindsay's castoffs thinks the Dallas-based lawyer made a mistake in the finale.

Eric Bigger, who came in third this season, got candid about his thoughts on Rachel's engagement while appearing on Bachelor nation alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast. During a recent episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, the personal trainer admitted:

"Honestly, from watching the show last night for the first time, I don't think she picked the right man in that moment."

Oh no! Apparently, during filming Eric was certain that Bryan was "the guy for [Rachel]," but after seeing her breakup with Peter, the 29-year-old now has doubts.

After calling Abasolo his "guy" and "cool," Bigger added:

"I love him … but I felt bad for him. It seemed like he was a rebound. I could be wrong, but that's what it looked like in my eyes and maybe the feelings they had for each other is different from what I see. But man, it was tough."

Oof. On why Miz Lindsay said yes to Bryan's proposal, Eric theorized:

"Rachel put herself in a bind from saying ‘I want a proposal.' So she held herself accountable in a place where I think it was pride. Her pride wouldn't let her not do what she wanted to do and that was she wanted a proposal and Peter didn't want that. So if it wasn't a proposal, then you're out, which I get. Sometimes it's hard, it's really hard. She made her decision and she's off to the races, but I just think if she never would've said, ‘I want a proposal,' and made that the priority, she would've been okay."

In a different interview, the Los Angeles resident called Bryan a "consolation prize" and said the chiropractor simply came in "second place." So savage.

Nonetheless, the season 13 Bachelorette is coming out swinging against anyone who doubts her love for the Miami native.

On Tuesday, Rachel made a point to pen a love letter to Abasolo on Instagram. Amid the season finale backlash, the reality TV star shared:

Hey, y'all, Rachel's just keeping it 100.

What do YOU think?? Did Rachel settle for Bryan??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Eric Bigger/Rachel Lindsay/Instagram.]

