Bachelorette's Eric Bigger Claims Rachel Lindsay's Engagement Is Just A 'Rebound' — But She Has Hit Back With A Love Letter To Her Fiancé!

8/09/2017 9:46 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsCelebrity FeudsLove LinePut A Ring On ItReality TVInstagramThe Bachelor/ette

eric bigger calls bryan abasolo a rebound for rachel lindsay

People can't stop weighing in on Rachel Lindsay's happy ending.

As you surely know, fans were in total shock when the Bachelorette accepted Bryan Abasolo's proposal after having a tearful AF goodbye with runner up Peter Kraus. And it seems even one of Miz Lindsay's castoffs thinks the Dallas-based lawyer made a mistake in the finale.

Eric Bigger, who came in third this season, got candid about his thoughts on Rachel's engagement while appearing on Bachelor nation alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast. During a recent episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, the personal trainer admitted:

"Honestly, from watching the show last night for the first time, I don't think she picked the right man in that moment."

Oh no! Apparently, during filming Eric was certain that Bryan was "the guy for [Rachel]," but after seeing her breakup with Peter, the 29-year-old now has doubts.

After calling Abasolo his "guy" and "cool," Bigger added:

"I love him … but I felt bad for him. It seemed like he was a rebound. I could be wrong, but that's what it looked like in my eyes and maybe the feelings they had for each other is different from what I see. But man, it was tough."

Oof. On why Miz Lindsay said yes to Bryan's proposal, Eric theorized:

"Rachel put herself in a bind from saying ‘I want a proposal.' So she held herself accountable in a place where I think it was pride. Her pride wouldn't let her not do what she wanted to do and that was she wanted a proposal and Peter didn't want that. So if it wasn't a proposal, then you're out, which I get. Sometimes it's hard, it's really hard. She made her decision and she's off to the races, but I just think if she never would've said, ‘I want a proposal,' and made that the priority, she would've been okay."

In a different interview, the Los Angeles resident called Bryan a "consolation prize" and said the chiropractor simply came in "second place." So savage.

Nonetheless, the season 13 Bachelorette is coming out swinging against anyone who doubts her love for the Miami native.

On Tuesday, Rachel made a point to pen a love letter to Abasolo on Instagram. Amid the season finale backlash, the reality TV star shared:

This day was a dream come true! Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined. This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you. You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone. Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you.A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Hey, y'all, Rachel's just keeping it 100.

What do YOU think?? Did Rachel settle for Bryan??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Eric Bigger/Rachel Lindsay/Instagram.]

