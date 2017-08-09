James Corden & Will Smith Get Jiggy In Apple Music's Premiere Episode Of Carpool Karaoke! Watch!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/09/2017 10:00 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteBarack ObamaWill SmithJames Corden

Carpool Karaoke has officially switched lanes to Apple Music.

But don't worry, not much has changed in the new format of the hit Late Late Show segment!

James Corden is still in the driver's seat for the premiere episode with Will Smith, giving a healthy dose of singing, jokes, and interview questions. (Did you know Barack Obama once gave Will his approval to play him in a movie?)

The preview clip teases the full episode, in which the duo goes off roading and crashes a wedding. We also get a peek at future Corden-less episodes, and the celebs seem more than capable of driving without him!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see part of Carpool Karaoke's premiere episode!

