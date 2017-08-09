Jennifer Lawrence Explains The 'Energy' Between Her & Darren Aronofsky In September's Vogue!

Jennifer Lawrence holds nothing back!

As Vogue's September cover star, the 26-year-old opens up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, her upcoming projects, that video of her pole dancing, and the invasive photo hacking scandal.

We've rounded up highlights from the insightful interview (below)!

On being attracted to the 48-year-old director, who she met while filming Mother!:

"We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me. . . . I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that."

After seeing the final product of their upcoming project together, the Hunger Games starlet admitted:

"When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is. For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human."

She went on to praise Aronofsky as an "amazing father" (to his son he shares with actress Rachel Weisz):

"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."

Filming Mother! with Darren was so intense, Jennifer revealed she ended up hyperventilating and dislocating a rib:

"I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, ‘It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, ‘Go fuck yourself.'"

When asked about that infamous video of her pole dancing in a strip club, J.Law shared:

"My biggest fear from that whole thing was that people were going to think that I was trying to be sexy. Also, it looked like I had taken my shirt off. I was in a crop top. I did not take off my shirt. I'm on the phone with my lawyers, and everybody's like, ‘Is there anything we need to know before it comes out?' And I'm like, ‘No, it's all there.'"

And that wasn't the first time her privacy was compromised — the actress said of the highly-publicized photo hacking scandal:

"It's scary when you feel the whole world judges you. I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven't been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn't a problem if you're perfect. But if you're human, it's terrifying. When my publicist calls me, I'm like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?' Even when it's nothing. I'm always waiting to get blindsided again."

So it's understandable why she's hesitant to allow selfies with fans in public:

"I'm happy to meet people, give autographs, shake hands, and say ‘Thank you.' I wouldn't have a job if people weren't going to see my movies. It's just . . . if I'm on an airplane and I have no makeup on, I don't want to take a selfie that's going to end up on E!"

Fair enough!

