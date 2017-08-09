Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Return To Camp To Sing '90s Songs — With Some Very Special Guests!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon are together again! And this time, they're 12.

The BFFs brought back their Camp Winnipesaukee sketch on Tuesday nights Tonight Show, only this time they had some special guests!

Video: Jessica Biel Is Divorcing JT After A Round Of Charades With Jimmy!

The campers get out of control singing the relentlessly catchy 4 Non Blondes classic What's Goin' On, until they're interrupted by camp counselor Keegan-Michael Key.

And boy does he steal the scene! Even after the introduction of fellow tween Billy Crystal and they all sing Gloria Estefan's Rhythm Is Gonna Get You!

Ch-ch-check out the '90s nostalgia fun (above)!

Tags: 4 non blondes, billy crystal, camp winnipesaukee, gloria estefan, jimmy fallon, justin timberlake, keegan-michael key, late night tv, music minute, rhythm is gonna get you, the tonight show, tv news, what's goin on