Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Precious Newborn — See The Sweet Snap HERE!

Kailyn Lowry is a mother to ANOTHER precious little boy.

We can say this with confidence as the Teen Mom 2 star has shared the first picture of Baby Lo (a nickname she's been using as the MTV starlet STILL hasn't named the youngster). Squee!!

Related: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Is Pregnant!

The blonde TV personality gave her fans a glimpse of her third child as she took to Snapchat and Instagram on Wednesday and posted:

Too cute!

Miz Lowry welcomed her third youngster back on August 5 after a somewhat dramatic pregnancy. In case you forgot, the mother-of-three tried to keep the identity of her baby daddy a secret. However, after fans did quite a bit of snooping, Kailyn confirmed her newborn's father is her pal, Chris Lopez.

While it's unclear if Lopez plans to be actively involved in the baby's life, it's crystal the little one's mother is more than obsessed with her latest addition. The 25-year-old is also a mom to sons Lincoln Marshall Marroquin (3) and Isaac Elliot Rivera (7).

Congrats again, Kailyn! Your brood is SO adorable!

[Image via Instagram/Snapchat.]

Tags: awwwww, baby blabber, baby momma drama, celeb kidz, chris lopez, cute kidz, instagram, kailyn lowry, mtv, snapchat, teen mom, teen mom 2