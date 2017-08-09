EXCLUSIVE! Kellie Pickler Could NOT Care Less About Baby-Proofing Her House In Funny I Love Kellie Pickler Clip!

Some people take child safety VERY seriously. Kellie Pickler is not one of those people.

In a new episode of I Love Kellie Pickler, the American Idol alum and her husband Kyle Jacobs prepare to babysit Kellie's 4-year-old niece Adalynn.

But the two don't exactly see eye-to-eye in the childcare department!

Kyle makes sure to childproof the kitchen, but Kellie doesn't see the point. After all, kids bump their heads all the time — especially Kellie Pickler!

Ch-ch-check out the exclusive clip (above) and catch I Love Kellie Pickler Thursday at 11 p.m. on CMT.

