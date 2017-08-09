Kesha Breaks Down Confessing Her New Album 'Quite Literally Saved My Life' — Watch The Interview & Her Moving Performances On GMA!

Home Videos Photos Shop
It's been five years and one long legal battle since Kesha has released an album.

Which is why recording Rainbow, set to be released on Friday, was an emotional experience for the pop star.

So emotional, the 30-year-old could barely get through her GMA interview when talking about how this record "quite literally saved" her life!

Video: Kesha Drops New Song Hymn!

On Wednesday, Kesha broke down when Robin Roberts asked about the meaning of her lead single Praying, which is said to be a response to producer Dr. Luke, whom the singer accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

While recording this new album was hugely cathartic, Kesha still has a rainbow of emotions inside her — and she let it out in her haunting performances!

Ch-ch-check out the clips (below) to watch the moving interview, along with her performances of Praying and Woman!


ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

[Image via ABC.]

