People Are Having A Hard Time Believing Kim Kardashian Is Really 15 In This Photo

People really have a lot of time on their hands. We're here for it.

On a mission to "step up" her Instagram game on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a photo of her on an ALLEGED trip to Europe when she was ALLEGEDLY 15 years old.

Thing is, fans online seem to think this pic was taken way more recently!

We honestly don't really know why she'd lie about something like that, but we digress.

The 36-year-old shared:

When is National Ice Cream Day? (This pic was taken by Shelli Azoff when I was 15. First trip to Europe on tour with the Eagles) Allison & I made a journal of this trip. I'm gonna look for it & post it on my app!A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Ch-ch-check out some of the skeptical comments (below)!

"Bruh you look the same!" "I honestly thought this was current" "You do not look 15 here, love you though" "Trying to look 15?? She look hella old. dressed up as 15. face of a 36 yr old. kim u try too hard." "Stop lying you were not 15"

And that's just a taste!!

Shelli Azoff… can we get some confirmation?!

So what do U think?? Is Kimmie lying about her age? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

