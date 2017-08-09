Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez J.Law Rihanna Taylor Swift Usher PerezTV
Home >> Kim Kardashian, Instagram, Controversy, Shade >> People Are Having A Hard Time Believing Kim Kardashian Is Really 15 In This Photo

People Are Having A Hard Time Believing Kim Kardashian Is Really 15 In This Photo

8/09/2017 10:42 AM ET | Filed under: Kim KardashianInstagramControversyShade

no title

People really have a lot of time on their hands. We're here for it.

On a mission to "step up" her Instagram game on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a photo of her on an ALLEGED trip to Europe when she was ALLEGEDLY 15 years old.

Thing is, fans online seem to think this pic was taken way more recently!

Related: How Kris Jenner Catapulted Caitlyn Jenner Back Into The Spotlight

We honestly don't really know why she'd lie about something like that, but we digress.

The 36-year-old shared:

Ch-ch-check out some of the skeptical comments (below)!

"Bruh you look the same!"

"I honestly thought this was current"

"You do not look 15 here, love you though"

"Trying to look 15?? She look hella old. dressed up as 15. face of a 36 yr old. kim u try too hard."

"Stop lying you were not 15"

And that's just a taste!!

Shelli Azoff… can we get some confirmation?!

So what do U think?? Is Kimmie lying about her age? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
View Pics »
Next story »
Jennifer Lawrence Explains The 'Energy' Between Her & Darren Aronofsky In September's Vogue!
See All Comments