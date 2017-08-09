Kourtney Kardashian Heats Up Egypt With Her Much Younger BF In Tow — Fierce!

Big Brother Contestant Won't Stop Shoving Her Fingers Up Houseguests' Asses -- And It's Becoming A Problem!
The Big Brother house always has villains -- but this summer's resident baddie may be taking her role a bit too far.
Multiple cast members of the CBS competition are accusing Jessica Graf of sexual assault for repeatedly jamming her fingers into houseguests' butts without consent!
The 26-year-old "VIP Concierge" has been captured on video approaching unsuspecting housemates and surprising them with a rectal exam.
Houseguests Paul and Matt complained about the probing, but Jessica laughed it off as a joke -- even after being called a "sexual predator."
The same move was apparently pulled on a female houseguest Alex, who claims Jessica poked her in the vagina!
Alex broke down when talking about the incident further, revealing the actions were especially damaging to her because a family member had been raped and killed.
The houseguests agree that if Jessica was a man poking women, she'd be in jail for sexual assault.
Watch the clip (below) to see Paul and Alex discuss the incident.
