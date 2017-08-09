Kourtney Kardashian Heats Up Egypt With Her Much Younger BF In Tow — Fierce!

Home Videos Photos Shop
kourtney kardashian egypt trip

Now THIS is an end-of-summer getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life in Egypt right now — and isn't afraid to flaunt her good time on social media. This past weekend the KUWTK star jumped on plane and headed to North Africa with her boo, Younes Bendjima, and her publicist pal, Simon Huck, in tow.

We knew the group was destined for a good time as Younes joked on Snapchat about Kourt:

"Bringing this crazy ass somewhere she doesn't know."

Not to mention, the vacationers have taken advantage of all of the cool things Egypt has to offer — including a camel trek through the desert (below).

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARCA post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

The Great SphinxA post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Kourtney and her friends have also enjoyed some fun in the sun while in Egypt as they lounged in beachwear by the ocean. We mean, just take a look at the smiles on all of their faces (above). Oh, and let's not forget about Kourtney's hookah session. We're certainly jealous!!

At the end of the day, we're just glad to see that the 38-year-old is still having so much funny with her younger BF. Keep doing you, girl!!

[Image via Instagram.]

