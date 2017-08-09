Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Has Made $420 MILLION By Selling Lip Kits!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner

We blame ourselves for this, really.

Over the last 18 months, Kylie Jenner has raked in $420 million in retail sales from Kylie Cosmetics — according to proud momma, Kris Jenner!

That means the 19 (almost 20!)-year-old reality star is on track to see a 25 percent increase in sales this year and is expected to make it a billion-dollar company by 2022. Ok.

To put this number in perspective, Women's Wear Daily reports:

"The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned Tom Ford Beauty was said to have reached revenues of $500 million after a decade, and the brand is considered to be one of the two fastest growing in Lauder's portfolio, along with Jo Malone. Bobbi Brown, also part of the Lauder stable, took 25 years to reach the billion-dollar mark in 2016, with L'Oréal's Lancôme finally hitting the milestone in 2015 after 80 years."

Wowza.

Can't knock that KarJenner hustle!

[Image via Instagram.]

