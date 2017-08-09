Leah Remini Hopes Season Two Of Her Anti-Scientology Docuseries Sparks A Federal Investigation Into The Faith

Leah Remini isn't messing around when it comes to her war against Scientology.

While the industry vet has her plate full with her new full-time gig on CBS' Kevin Can Wait, Leah is more determined than ever to take down her former faith.

In fact, the 47-year-old hopes her A&E docuseries, titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, will spark a federal investigation into the controversial Church.

As you likely know, through Aftermath Remini has profiled numerous ex-Scientologists who've been allegedly mistreated and targeted by the Church. On her series' recent Emmy nomination, the TV actress said she hopes to win in honor of the brave souls who've come forward to tell their stories.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

"They don't get paid to do the show. The only thing they get is a hate website put out on them by Scientology. They get paid internet ads against them. Their families turn against them. Any award I get is for them."

(Side note: Things might get awkward at the Emmys as Elisabeth Moss, a famous Scientologist, is nominated for a statue for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. Supposedly, the Mad Men star "believes that she can't talk to [Leah].")

And if you thought Leah was brave for taking on Scientology after season one, just wait until you hear what she has planned for season two of the series. While the first installment of the show focused on the emotional disconnection the Church enforced, the second chapter will zoom in on "all of the abusive practices of Scientology — sexual abuse and physical abuse." Damn.

Per Remini, she hopes the show will present enough damning evidence to warrant a federal investigation. The King of Queens alum noted:

"I'm talking about the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS. If the FBI ever wanted to get anywhere, all they would need to do is do a raid. Everybody who's ever gone to Scientology has folders, and anything you've ever said is contained in those folders."

We're sure those who run Scientology are sweatin' right about now. Oh, and Leah isn't tip toeing around any controversial topics as she went into great detail about how the faith handles child molesters. Leah relayed:

"Scientology policy dictates that children are grown men and women in little bodies. They believe a 7-year-old girl should not shudder at being passionately kissed. That's in Dianetics. If you join the Sea Org [a clergy class with a nautical heritage] as a child, your parents give you over to Scientology. Children are treated as crew. They are assets. And if a child is molested, that child and/or parent cannot go to the police, because it's against policy. They handle it in Scientology. They will usually bring the molester in and give them spiritual 'auditing,' or counseling."

That's awful. To make matters worse, there is apparently a great deal of victim blaming within Scientology as she added:

"[Victims] gets punished for 'pulling it in,' which is a Scientology term that means you did something that you're not telling the church about — and that's why you received the abuse. The child is usually made to do some kind of amends, to make up for what happened to them… there are no victims in Scientology. Anything that happens to you in Scientology happens to you because you made it happen."

Smh. Now, Leah may view herself as an activist, but the Church has since dragged the outspoken celeb's program for being a "scam" and for promoting religious hate crimes. Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw said in a recent statement:

"Leah Remini is just an actress whose current role is starring in a scam of a show whose singular goal is to incite religious hate and violence for ratings, money and Emmy nominations."

Those are fighting words for sure. No wonder Leah says the show is "rewarding, but very taxing."

Be sure to tune into Aftermath's second season premiere when it returns to A&E on August 15.

