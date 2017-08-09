Home Videos Photos Shop
Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Will Take 'One Month of Silence' After Welcoming Their Baby — So Soak Up Their Cutest Moments While You Can!

8/09/2017

Damn! Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are VERY serious about parenting!

The Twilight alum covers the September issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby where she reveals her and her husband's unorthodox plan of welcoming their soon-to-be-born baby when the toddler arrives!

The 29-year-old actress confessed:

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate… You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

Sorry, Instagram followers! Don't expect the couple to post baby pics during this period!

Miz Reed — who announced she was expecting in May — also opens up about the moment she found out she was preggers! After she "took the pregnancy test before dawn":

"I didn't have my glasses or contacts and I can't see without them… I was squinting, thinking, 'Are there any more lines?' I yelled to Ian, 'Get up!' He ran into the bathroom, read the test, and we were so excited."'

Oh, and the two are going to wait to find out the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy!

"It's the greatest and only true surprise of your life."

Although the two thespians will be silent during their first month of parenthood, you can still relive their cutest moments! To do so…

[Image via Silja Magg/Fit Pregnancy and Baby.]

