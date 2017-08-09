Robert Pattinson On Marrying FKA Twigs: 'Eh…'

Robert Pattinson isn't your typical A-list celebrity!

The Good Time actor covers the September 2017 issue of GQ where he (kind of) opens up about his relationship to FKA twigs, and how he dealt with media scrutiny after the success of the Twilight franchise.

In the publication, the now-31-year-old admits he wanted to "disappear" after becoming a household name, and how he "rode around in the trunks of cars" to avoid paparazzi.

On dodging photographers — who he calls "losers trying to do their jobs" — he says:

"As soon as I saw a tail, I would just disappear again. It worked after a while. They're just like, 'Oh, the guy is just a hassle.'… There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily… But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can't really be bothered to put the effort in."

The attention became so intense, the actor even went to therapy a couple of years ago "during a low time."

In regards to marrying "Twigs," Pattinson cryptically responds:

"Eh…"

Last month, he told Howard Stern the two are "sort of" engaged.

Robert is truly a man of few words!

