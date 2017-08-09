Home Videos Photos Shop
Shannen Doherty Shares Pic From Heathers Reboot Set After 'Rough Two Years' Of Battling Cancer!

Yesss!

Heathers is like our religion, so to see Shannen Doherty back as Heather Duke after months and months of fighting cancer? It's like a total second coming!

Geez, blasphemy much? Ha!

The star shared a pic from set late Tuesday night in which she compared her return to acting to bringing an old car out of the garage. It's… more tasteful than it sounds.

See the inspirational post (below)!

BTW, we don't officially know what part Shannen is playing in the reboot, but that red scrunchie is a dead giveaway, right?

[Image via Instagram/Paramount Pictures.]

