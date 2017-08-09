Tamra Judge's daughter drama couldn't have come at a worse time.
As we previously reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County star's 18-year-old, named Sidney Barney, recently accused her of emotional abuse in a lengthy rant on Facebook. While Miz Judge and Sidney are very clearly estranged, it seems the Bravolebrity has plenty of love in her life as she just renewed her wedding vows to husband Eddie Judge!
The couple, who originally wed back in 2013, said "I do" again on Eagle Beach in Aruba in honor of the Caribbean's largest vow renewal ceremony. Tamra attempted to take the high road following her daughter's shade as she shared the following on Instagram about the vow renewal:
Looks like Tamra's doing just fine without Sidney in her life. The TV personality and her man had loved ones present at the ceremony as Judge revealed to People:
"Aruba is simply beautiful. It meant everything for Eddie and I to be able to ‘renew our I Do's' in such a picturesque setting, in the company of our family. Cheers to a lifetime of love and adventure, from the One happy island!"
Now Tamra's RHOC costars Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd all may've gotten shout outs on the special day, but former Housewives peer Gretchen Rossi obviously didn't get any kind words from Judge as she has since sided with Sidney.
After Gretchen vocalized her support for Barney online, Tamra accused Rossi of being a "thirsty wannabe" and an "#obsessedfreak." She added on IG:
"I usually don't give this troll any attention because it's exactly what she wants. But after years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter I must say. Gretchen you are the biggest piece of shit I've ever met. Move on with your sad empty childless life and stay out of mine you thirsty wannabe.
You are obsessed with my life and I haven't even seen or spoke to you in 5 years. #MoveOn You have NO IDEA What my family is going through or what the truth is, Nor do you care. It's just an opportunity for you to get your name in the press. #obsessedfreak. Funny you of all people should be talking about morals . You have none!"
Unsurprisingly, this note has since been deleted. Still, damnnnnnnnn.
Tamra has feuds coming her way from all sides. Hopefully, one day, everyone can just get along!
