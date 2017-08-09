Jennifer Lawrence holds nothing back!

As Vogue's September cover star, the 26-year-old opens up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, her upcoming projects, that video of her pole dancing, and the invasive photo hacking scandal.

We've rounded up highlights from the insightful interview (below)!

On being attracted to the 48-year-old director, who she met while filming Mother!:

"We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me. . . . I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that."

After seeing the final product of their upcoming project together, the Hunger Games starlet admitted:

