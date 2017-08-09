Kim Zolciak Is Left Visibly Shaken After Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Picks Up On Her Past Stroke — WATCH!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 2015 stroke was a "life-changing" moment for the Bravolebrity.

In fact, the Don't Be Tardy star's health scare is such a prominent part of her story that clairvoyant Tyler Henry picked up on the past drama almost immediately during a reading. Ahead of Wednesday's Hollywood Medium, E! released a clip from Tyler's sit down with Kim — and let's just say it's chilling.

After telling the Real Housewives Of Atlanta vet and her husband Kroy Biermann that he was receiving "two stroke messages," the 21-year-old medium noted:

"One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away. The other is an incident in which an individual has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, and they actually live and survive through this."

When Henry mentioned a susceptibility to blood clots, Kim was visibly shaken up and added:

"That would be me. I had a stroke September 23rd of 2015from a blood clot… I went down to hug my son as soon as I pulled into my driveway, and then my hand started to go numb, but it was numb times a gazillion, not the normal like shake it off. Then I couldn't speak and I was trying to, and it was so scary."

Clearly, Tyler picked up on the mother-of-six's concern that she'll suffer another stroke in the future. The blonde TV personality revealed to the cameras:

"The stroke was life-changing — literally. I never thought at 37 I would have a stroke, and in front of my children, nonetheless. I've pretty much fully recovered, but I can't say that I don't think like, ‘Could this happen again?'"

Intense stuff.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out their exchange for yourself (below). Trust us, you're going to want to see this!

