Is Tyler Posey Dating THIS Costar?!

Well, well, well… what do we have here???

Last night at Variety's Young Hollywood party, Tyler Posey couldn't help but gush about his mysterious new girlfriend while chatting with E! News — and we think we know just who he was talking about!

Of the blossoming romance with an unknown lady, the MTV star said:

"It's fresh. It's so fresh. It's not like a secret or anything. It's just pretty new….[But] I'm happy."

The 25-year-old added of the person he said he met while filming a recent project:

"I really admire her. I think she's extremely talented and a great person. I'm inspired by her a lot, and she intimidates me sometimes, which I'm not really used to. I'm nervous right now talking about it. She's beautiful, really cool, has a lot of the same interests. I could go on about that, too."

So who could it be, you ask?

Related: 10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments!

All signs point to Posey's Truth or Dare costar, Sophia Ali!

The two are heavily documented together on social media alongside their other costars Lucy Hale, Violett Beane, and Nolan Gerard Funk — and seem to spend quite a bit of time together!

See what we mean (below)!

Gonna be weird not seeing their beautiful faces every day but thank god I got toA post shared by Sophia Ali (@sophiatali) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Cute afA post shared by Sophia Ali (@sophiatali) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Ditching the states for better days 😎 #BlumhouseA post shared by V I O L E T T B E A N E (@violettbeane) on May 31, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Plus, there was this one time Tyler made sure Sophia knew she was missed at Lucy's birthday party (below)!

Love you juicy Lucy. Glad the whole gang got together before you became a Canadian :)A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Do U think these two are an item?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: love line, lucy hale, mtv, sophia ali, tyler posey, young hollywood