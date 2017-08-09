VOTE: Who Should Be The Next Bachelor??

Now that Rachel Lindsay's season of the Bachelorette has come to an end, we can't help but wonder who the upcoming Bachelor will be.

Typically, ABC selects the next lead from the batch of suitors from the most recent season of the dating franchise. Translation: The next Bachelor will likely be one of Rachel's castoffs.

While finalist Peter Kraus is open to the idea of being the season 22 lead — well he actually said he'd "have to think a lot about it" — Miz Lindsay has voiced her doubts about her ex's ability to actually find love on a reality TV program. In fact, the Dallas-based lawyer and her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, want to see Alex Bordyukov take the reins.

Bryan dished to E! News:

"Alex! He's a very smart guy, good-looking. I think he would make the most interesting season. He's got that quirky personality."

Good point. But what do YOU think?? Be sure to cast your VOTE on the matter (below)…

