EXCLUSIVE! Haley Reinhart Covering The '60s Classic For What It's Worth Is As Chilling As Our Current Political Climate! Listen!

8/10/2017 12:08 PM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Music MinuteAmerican Idol
no title

Her tone is magical!!

American Idol's Haley Reinhart is back, bringing attention to a decades old song with resonating social impact.

The singer/songwriter is breathing new energy into the politically charged jam For What It's Worth — and she gave us the EXCLUSIVE lyric video premiere! Original recordist Buffalo Springfield would most definitely be proud.

On why she decided to cover, Haley shared:

"A good friend just reminded me that back in high school we had to write a paper on a certain decade and use one song to describe the time. Turns out I had long forgotten that I used, ‘For What It's Worth' as the defining track of the 60's and encouraged my friend to do the same. No matter what age or what decade we're in, people will always feel the significance of this song as it remains current and yet, completely timeless. There's something happening here… an urgency that reminds us to keep our minds clear, resist, and continue to stand up for justice — together."

Ch-ch-check out the song (below)!

P.S. Preorder her new album What's That Sound? dropping September 22 HERE!

[Image via Monika Lightstone.]

