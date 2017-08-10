Listen To This: Not Outta Love!

It's hard for a diva of a certain age to have great commercial success on the radio, but if this were 2002 this song would be a huge hit worldwide!

We have a soft spot for Anastacia and her latest single is the best she's released in years!

Pop with slight middle-Eastern and rock influences, this is sonically exciting and her distinct and big voice remains stellar!

Check out Caught In The Middle above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anastacia!

Tags: anastacia, listen to this