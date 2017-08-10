Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Housewives Usher PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Oops!, Boobs, Porn >> BBC Worker Spotted Watching Sex Scene During Live News Broadcast!

BBC Worker Spotted Watching Sex Scene During Live News Broadcast!

8/10/2017 11:27 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsOops!BoobsPorn

no title

Must see TV!!!

Viewers watching the BBC's News at Ten got an eye-popping exclusive when a worker was spotted watching a sex scene RIGHT behind anchor Sophie Raworth!

On Monday, Raworth was reporting on the England cricket team's victory over South Africa when a screen in the left corner showed a woman removing her bra!

Related: Lauren Conrad Is Excited About Her Pregnancy Boobs!

The news station employee was wearing headphones and slumped in his chair. It is believed he wasn't watching a straight up porno — but a raunchy sex scene in an action movie.

Still, viewers couldn't help but report the R-rated broadcast to the news network. The BBC said it is investigating the incident.

Watch the booby news clip (below)!

[Image via BBC/YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
That's So Raven: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Nominations 2017 -- Snubs & Surprises!
Game Of Thrones Stars -- Then & Now!
Bachelor In Paradise's FULL Season Four Cast List Revealed!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Lauren Conrad's People Magazine Cover May Be The Publication's Worst Selling Issue!!
Next story »
Crazed Fan Tackled After Rushing The Stage At Britney Spears' Las Vegas Concert — WATCH!
See All Comments