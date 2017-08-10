BBC Worker Spotted Watching Sex Scene During Live News Broadcast!

Must see TV!!!

Viewers watching the BBC's News at Ten got an eye-popping exclusive when a worker was spotted watching a sex scene RIGHT behind anchor Sophie Raworth!

On Monday, Raworth was reporting on the England cricket team's victory over South Africa when a screen in the left corner showed a woman removing her bra!

The news station employee was wearing headphones and slumped in his chair. It is believed he wasn't watching a straight up porno — but a raunchy sex scene in an action movie.

Still, viewers couldn't help but report the R-rated broadcast to the news network. The BBC said it is investigating the incident.

Watch the booby news clip (below)!

