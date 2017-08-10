Bill O'Reilly Desperately Returns To The News With His Own Internet Show!

Bill O'Reilly is back on the air… sort of!

Earlier this year, the veteran anchor was fired from Fox News after an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit rocked the network.

Following his ousting, O'Reilly claimed the entire lawsuit was organized by a "left-wing cabal" to sabotage his career. But clearly, the cabal didn't sabotage hard enough, because the political pundit is back on the air with his OWN internet news program!

Wednesday night marked the debut of O'Reilly's 30-minute long news show, shot inside a studio and made available on his website!

The broadcast kicked off like your average O'Reilly news report. At the top of the show, the conservative commentator discussed Donald Trump's remarks about North Korea along with the media's coverage of it.

But the anchor also seemed a bit self-conscious of the downgraded platform, asking his loyal viewers:

"We want your input… How does it look? Do you like it?"

Thankfully, reviews of O'Reilly's first online news show were nothing short of GLOWING… on the billoreilly.com message boards!

The former Fox News host has been the show on his podcast for weeks — but also didn't write off returning back to TV. O'Reilly said he has "a lot of offers" that he will begin to consider taking in the fall, revealing:

"I'm not in a hurry. It's a nasty, dirty game. If I get back in, I'll be attacked. I know that. I have my attorneys ready to go."

You won't fool him twice, left-wing cabal!

[Image via Bill O'Reilly.]

Tags: bill o'reilly, donald trump, tv news