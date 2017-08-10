Home Videos Photos Shop
Blac Chyna Reminds Rob Kardashian Of The Power Of Pussy In Belly's New Music Video — WATCH

8/10/2017 10:45 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteRob KardashianBlac Chyna

Blac Chyna

Well, there's three minutes we'll never get back.

Blac Chyna appears in Belly's new music video for P.O.P. (Power Of Pussy) — and it's pretty much as bad as it sounds, but it also seems clear to us that this is a dig at her relationship with Rob Kardashian!

We mean, the momma-of-two dances around in lingerie and winks as the artist raps:

"You were seduced by her sin/Don't let Lucifer in/She took you for everything/You let her do it again"

Make of that what you will.

Related: The Life Of Kylie Premiere Ratings Were Well Below Rob & Chyna!

Anyway, while we're here for the shade, the millennial pink walls couldn't distract us from feeling like this video just sent women back 50 years.

See if you agree (below)!!

Thoughts?? Do y'all actually like this song?

[Image via YouTube.]

