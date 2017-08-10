Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Housewives Usher PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Britney Spears, Sin City, Scary! >> Crazed Fan Tackled After Rushing The Stage At Britney Spears' Las Vegas Concert — WATCH!

Crazed Fan Tackled After Rushing The Stage At Britney Spears' Las Vegas Concert — WATCH!

8/10/2017 11:13 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBritney SpearsSin CityScary!

Britney Spears

Why?!

On Wednesday night, a crazed fan bum-rushed the stage (while also doing a back flip?) during Britney Spears's Las Vegas show — before he was taken down by security and dancers!

The 35-year-old was rushed off stage after the altercation and later returned to finish the show like the Queen she is!

Related: Britney's BF Apparently Has A Huge Dick!

Watch it all go down in the videos (below)!

Scary! We'll just never understand why people do this!

[Image via Instagram/Twitter.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
CMT Music Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
BBC Worker Spotted Watching Sex Scene During Live News Broadcast!
Next story »
Yeaaaaaah, We're Not Sold On Fifth Harmony's New Song Angel!
See All Comments