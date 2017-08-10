Crazed Fan Tackled After Rushing The Stage At Britney Spears' Las Vegas Concert — WATCH!

Why?!

On Wednesday night, a crazed fan bum-rushed the stage (while also doing a back flip?) during Britney Spears's Las Vegas show — before he was taken down by security and dancers!

The 35-year-old was rushed off stage after the altercation and later returned to finish the show like the Queen she is!

Scary! We'll just never understand why people do this!

