There's Stupid And Then There's Chris Brown!

Twitter Is Standing By Taylor Swift After Her Emotional Testimony -- See The Best Reactions HERE!
The Swifties are speaking out!
As we reported, Taylor Swift is facing radio DJ, David Mueller, in court this week after a 2013 incident where he allegedly grabbed her ass during a meet and greet. The controversy took a messy turn when Mueller sued Swift for slander, and the hitmaker hit back with a sexual assault and battery countersuit.
After the Shake It Off singer's emotional testimony on Thursday, Twitter rallied behind the 27-year-old to show their support during this legal battle.
Ch-ch-check out the best reactions to Tay Tay taking the stand (below)!