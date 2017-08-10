There's Stupid And Then There's Chris Brown!

The Swifties are speaking out!

As we reported, Taylor Swift is facing radio DJ, David Mueller, in court this week after a 2013 incident where he allegedly grabbed her ass during a meet and greet. The controversy took a messy turn when Mueller sued Swift for slander, and the hitmaker hit back with a sexual assault and battery countersuit.

After the Shake It Off singer's emotional testimony on Thursday, Twitter rallied behind the 27-year-old to show their support during this legal battle.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About Swift's Groping Trial

Ch-ch-check out the best reactions to Tay Tay taking the stand (below)!